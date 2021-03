Hyman tallied a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist Wednesday in a 6-1 victory over the Oilers.

Hyman extended his goal-scoring streak to three games midway through the third period, taking a point shot off the body and tapping the rebound past Edmonton netminder Mike Smith. Hyman earlier drew an assist on Ilya Mikheyev's second-period tally, upping his point streak to four games. Hyman now has seven goals and eight assists in 22 games to go with a plus-13 rating.