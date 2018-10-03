Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Set for top-line duty
Hyman (hip) is projected to play on the top line Wednesday night for the home opener versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
It appears that a hip injury won't get in the way of Hyman's availability to start the 2018-19 campaign. He'll line up with John Tavares and Mitch Marner on the top unit. Last season, he recorded 15 goals, 25 points and a plus-22 rating over a full season, but he's typically deployed in shorthanded situations and not the power play.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Skates prior to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ruled out Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Leaves game with injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Sophomore growth for winger•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Nets first goal in 11 games•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...