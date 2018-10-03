Hyman (hip) is projected to play on the top line Wednesday night for the home opener versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It appears that a hip injury won't get in the way of Hyman's availability to start the 2018-19 campaign. He'll line up with John Tavares and Mitch Marner on the top unit. Last season, he recorded 15 goals, 25 points and a plus-22 rating over a full season, but he's typically deployed in shorthanded situations and not the power play.