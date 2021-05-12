Hyman (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hyman will miss Wednesday's game versus the Senators, which will be his 10th absence since suffering the injury April 18 versus the Canucks. The 28-year-old Hyman is expected to return some time during the playoffs.
