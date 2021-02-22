Hyman (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
It's unclear what Hyman is dealing with. The 28-year-old winger is considered day-to-day. Joe Thornton (undisclosed) is also out for Monday's game. The two will aim to return for Wednesday's rematch versus the Flames.
