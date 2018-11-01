Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Six assists thus far
Hyman has tallied six assists through 12 games.
That shouldn't surprise you, given that Hyman is skating on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. The only issue for his fantasy value is that he doesn't play on the power play at all. Of course, that was the case last year, and he still managed 15 goals and 25 assists.
