Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Skates prior to practice
Hyman (hip) hit the ice with the team trainer Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hyman -- who won't be in the lineup Wednesday against Montreal -- could still make an appearance Friday or Saturday versus Detroit. Getting back on the ice is a good step in the winger's recovery and it appears he should be ready in time for OPening Night against Montreal on Oct. 3.
