Hyman continues to skate on the Leafs' top line with William Nylander and Auston Matthews this preseason.

It was thought that newcomer Patrick Marleau might take his spot, but coach Mike Babcock loves Hyman's gritty, go-in-the-dirty-spots kind of game. Hyman's fantasy value gets an immediate uptick, but remember -- he won't get power-play time on a team that is loaded for bear on offence. Still, he should be a solid, late-round selection for those in deep leagues.