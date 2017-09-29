Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Skating on top line again
Hyman continues to skate on the Leafs' top line with William Nylander and Auston Matthews this preseason.
It was thought that newcomer Patrick Marleau might take his spot, but coach Mike Babcock loves Hyman's gritty, go-in-the-dirty-spots kind of game. Hyman's fantasy value gets an immediate uptick, but remember -- he won't get power-play time on a team that is loaded for bear on offence. Still, he should be a solid, late-round selection for those in deep leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Signs four-year, $9 million extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores another shortie•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Gets third point in last 19 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Struggling in nine-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Has three points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...