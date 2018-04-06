Hyman's is just one point shy of 40 in his sophomore season.

Hyman doesn't offer anything by way of power-play production. However, his game continues to grow and a 40-point winger with strong plus-minus (plus-22) can round out the bottom of your lineup if you're in a deep or large league -- especially when that winger skates with Auston Matthews.

