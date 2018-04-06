Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Sophomore growth for winger
Hyman's is just one point shy of 40 in his sophomore season.
Hyman doesn't offer anything by way of power-play production. However, his game continues to grow and a 40-point winger with strong plus-minus (plus-22) can round out the bottom of your lineup if you're in a deep or large league -- especially when that winger skates with Auston Matthews.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Nets first goal in 11 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Collects two more points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Two-point night in Saturday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Records two assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Nifty tip-in delivers win•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Scores fifth goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...