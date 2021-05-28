Hyman scored a goal on six shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Hyman responded to Jesperi Kotkaniemi's second-period goal in just 1:40, which in turn gave the Maple Leafs some momentum. The 28-year-old Hyman had not gotten on the scoresheet in the previous four games despite logging top-line minutes. He's collected 16 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating in five playoff contests after missing the last 11 regular-season games with a knee injury.