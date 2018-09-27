Hyman (hip) took the ice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Considering he has yet to be cleared for contact, it seems unlikely Hyman will be in the lineup for the last two preseason contests, instead targeting an Opening Night return to the lineup. Assuming he can get healthy, the winger is slated to play alongside John Tavares on the Leafs' "second" line, which should set the 26-year-old up to hit the 40-point mark again this year.