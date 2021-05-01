According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Hyman (knee) has resumed skating, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Although Hyman getting back on the ice is an encouraging development, he'll need to rejoin his teammates for practice before being cleared for game action. The 28-year-old forward has missed Toronto's last five contests with a sprained knee.
