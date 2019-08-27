Hyman (knee) worked with Maple Leafs skating consultant Barb Underhill on Tuesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It isn't clear if this is the first time Hyman has been able to skate since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in late April, but either way, it's a positive sign that he's still on track for an early October return to action. The 27-year-old will likely miss all of Toronto's training camp, but it appears there's an outside chance that he'll be ready to rock for the Maple Leafs' Opening Night matchup with Ottawa on Oct. 2. Once given the green light, Hyman, who notched 21 goals and 41 points in 71 games last campaign, will slot into a top-six role.