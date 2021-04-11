Hyman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Senators.

He's at his buzzsaw best right now. Hyman is all over the puck on the forecheck and drives the net fearlessly. He's on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists) and his snipe Saturday stood as the winner. Hyman also has a remarkable 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in just 39 games this season. His career mark is 41 in 71. Use him well.