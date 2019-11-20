Hyman scored a power-play goal and co-led the team with six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hyman's first tally of the year brought the Maple Leafs within a goal, but they couldn't equalize. The winger has two points, nine shots and six hits in four games. Fantasy owners in need of a spark should consider the 27-year-old -- he gets top-six minutes and adds physicality on a star-laden team.