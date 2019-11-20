Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Strikes on power play
Hyman scored a power-play goal and co-led the team with six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Hyman's first tally of the year brought the Maple Leafs within a goal, but they couldn't equalize. The winger has two points, nine shots and six hits in four games. Fantasy owners in need of a spark should consider the 27-year-old -- he gets top-six minutes and adds physicality on a star-laden team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.