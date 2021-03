Hyman scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Hyman scored in the first and third periods. His two-goal effort gave the Maple Leafs a chance at a comeback that fell short. The 28-year-old has 10 tallies, 18 points, 73 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-14 rating through 28 contests. Hyman saw first-line usage Sunday -- that gives him a short-term boost in scoring potential while he works alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.