Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Subjected to league hearing
Hyman will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday for interference on Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins in the previous night's game.
Hyman, who ended up with a pair of fight-minute major penalties -- one for fighting and another for interference -- along with a game misconduct infraction, drilled the Boston defenseman moments after McAvoy cleared the puck along the end boards in the third period of an eventual 6-3 road loss for the Leafs. Working in Hyman's favor as far as a ruling is concerned is that he didn't appear to make contact with McAvoy's head and the Bruins skater, fortunately, didn't sustain a lasting injury.
