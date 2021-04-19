Hyman (knee) left Sunday's game against Vancouver and will not return.

Hyman took a knee-to-knee hit from Alexander Edler that resulted in Edler being given a game misconduct while Hyman immediately hit the ice in pain. The 28-year-old has 33 points in 43 games this season, including 17 over the last 16 contests. An update on his status should be available in the coming days but it seems he'll be doubtful for Tuesday's rematch with the Canucks.