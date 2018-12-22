Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Surfaces on IR
The Maple Leafs placed Hyman (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
Hyman is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks due to an ankle injury, so this move was expected. Toronto should continue to update the 26-year-old winger's status as his recovery progresses.
