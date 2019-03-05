Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Tallies twice in win
Hyman buried a pair of goals in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
The left-winger has done well lately, with six points in his last six games. He had four shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's contest. Hyman has 31 points in 56 games this season, eclipsing the 30-point plateau for the second consecutive year. As long as he remains on the top line, he will have value in deeper formats.
