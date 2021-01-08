Hyman is expected to start the season on the third line, reports The Athletic.
The arrival of Joe Thornton seems to have pushed Hyman out of the top six and out of fantasy relevance. While he'll remain a solid on-ice citizen, Hyman won't get nearly the offensive opportunities he did in previous years if he toils in a checking role.
