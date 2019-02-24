Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three goals in last three games
Hyman notched two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over Montreal.
Coach Mike Babcock loves his guy -- he had him on the ice in the final two minutes of the game and that's when Hyman got both his goals. He has three goals in his last three games and his hard-nosed game will give him lots of ice time. We just wish Hyman produced more points given his top-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...