Hyman notched two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over Montreal.

Coach Mike Babcock loves his guy -- he had him on the ice in the final two minutes of the game and that's when Hyman got both his goals. He has three goals in his last three games and his hard-nosed game will give him lots of ice time. We just wish Hyman produced more points given his top-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories