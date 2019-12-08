Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three goals in last two games
Hyman scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Blues.
His second goal came while shorthanded and it stood as the winner. That's a huge bonus for those of you who count those categories. Hyman now has three goals in his last two games and he's starting to look like his old self. Take advantage if he's been on your bench.
