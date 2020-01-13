Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Three-point effort in loss
Hyman scored a goal and dished two helpers in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Hyman did his part on offense, but he only got going after the Panthers had a five-goal cushion. The 27-year-old winger is up to 11 markers and 19 points in 27 games this season. With 59 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating, he's a reliable scoring option, especially on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
