Hyman scored a goal and dished two helpers in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Hyman did his part on offense, but he only got going after the Panthers had a five-goal cushion. The 27-year-old winger is up to 11 markers and 19 points in 27 games this season. With 59 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating, he's a reliable scoring option, especially on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.