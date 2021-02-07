Hyman collected a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. He added three hits and two PIM.

Hyman extended his point streak to three games with a first-period assist, then he scored one of his own 7:36 into the middle frame. It was the first two-point game of the season for Hyman, who has provided three goals and four assists on the year.