Hyman (knee) will join the Maple Leafs for their trip to Philadelphia on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

While Hyman's status for the game remains questionable at best, the fact that he is making the trip is a step in the right direction. The winger hasn't played in a game since April 23, but could be back in action before the end of November based on his current recovery. Once cleared to play, Hyman figures to slot into a bottom-six role and would likely bump Dmytro Timashov from the lineup.