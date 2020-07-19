Coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday that his level of concern is "low" that Hyman (undisclosed) will miss Game 1 of the NHL's restart Aug. 2, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hyman was deemed "unfit" to practice Saturday, but was on the ice by himself before practice in a limited basis, evidencing he could be close to a return. Another update on the 28-year-old's status should surface when he's officially cleared for full team activities.