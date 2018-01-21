Hyman scored a goal and an assist, adding three shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 25-year-old continues to be somewhat miscast as a top-line winger, but coach Mike Babcock likes the energy he brings alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander at even strength, and once in a while Hyman is rewarded for his efforts on the scoresheet. He now has eight goals and 25 points through 48 games, but his plus-15 rating remains his biggest contribution as a fantasy asset.