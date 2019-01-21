Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Two points in last three games
Hyman picked up an assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Hyman has two points in his last three games. He's a solid performer and hard-working asset on any of the top three lines. Hyman won't deliver power-play points, but he can pitch in a point every couple games. That means his value is restricted to deep formats.
