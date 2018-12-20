Hyman (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against Florida.

Originally thought to be fine to play against the Panthers, Hyman will now sit out Thursday's contest with an ankle injury. Coach Babcock had indicated Wednesday that Hyman would be good to go but it turns out that is not the case. As of now, it doesn't appear to be an injury capable of keeping Hyman out for an extended period. The Maple Leafs will hope to have him back in the lineup Saturday when they take on the Rangers. Playing on Toronto's top line, Hyman has tallied 15 points in 32 games this season and carries a plus-10 rating.