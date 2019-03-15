Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Will draw in Friday
Hyman (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Flyers,
Hyman was considered a game-time call after taking part in practice Friday morning, but it appears he's feeling well enough to give it a go. He will take the place of Nicholas Petan among the lines and will slot in alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. He doesn't typically participate on a power-play unit, which is frequently a death sentence from a fantasy perspective, but that hasn't stopped Hyman from tallying 32 points over 59 games to keep him relevant in some formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Expected to play Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Out Wednesday with flu•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Probable despite missing practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Tallies twice in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...