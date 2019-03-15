Hyman (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Flyers,

Hyman was considered a game-time call after taking part in practice Friday morning, but it appears he's feeling well enough to give it a go. He will take the place of Nicholas Petan among the lines and will slot in alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. He doesn't typically participate on a power-play unit, which is frequently a death sentence from a fantasy perspective, but that hasn't stopped Hyman from tallying 32 points over 59 games to keep him relevant in some formats.