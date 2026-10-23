MacEwen put up two assists in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

MacEwen has two assists in six games this season, and he's made a big impression in his last two games. He dropped his gloves against Erik Gudbranson in Tuesday's game to defend the honor of one of his teammates and then he followed it up with offense on Thursday. There won't be a lot of points along the way, but he's part of a fourth-line that knows how to step up big when its team needs it. On Thursday, Toronto's fourth line of MacEwen, Brandon Duhaime and Teddy Blueger combined for a whopping seven points (two goals, five assists).