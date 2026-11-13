MacEwan (wrist) scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

It's not often that MacEwen is listed as one of the game's stars and the Maple Leafs leading scorer in a game, but he was Thursday night. MacEwen isn't much of a fantasy contributor, but he's exceling on Toronto's fourth line and on his way toward a new career mark in points and hits. He put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 56 games in 2022-23, and he delivered a career high 159 hits in 75 games in 2021-22. So far, MacEwen has three goals, three assists and 37 hits in 15 games.