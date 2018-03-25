Marc Cavosie: Becomes coach
Cavosie returned to his alma mater R.P.I to become a coach in 2015-16.
Cavosie spent three season playing for the Engineers, including his final year in which he registered 50 points in 36 outings. As a result of his collegiate numbers, the winger was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2000 NHL Draft. Despite a few good campaigns in the AHL, the New York native never cracked his way into the NHL and eventually retired after playing in the Austrian league in 2010-11.
