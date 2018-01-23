Savard retired from the NHL on Monday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 40-year-old has been out of the league for seven years, but is now officially hanging up the skates. Savard's career was unfortunately cut short due to several concussion-related injuries, but was illustrious nonetheless. The Ontario native was able to play 13 seasons in the show with four different teams, totaling 706 points (207 goals, 499 assists) in 807 games -- while hoisting the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2010-2011. On a bright note for Savard, many of his concussion-related symptoms have lessened or vanished after his playing career, and he's reportedly looking into coaching to continue his passion for hockey.