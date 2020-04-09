Marco Rossi: Included among top NHL draft prospects

Rossi was deemed the No. 6 North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting 2020 Final Draft Prospect list.

Despite leading the OHL in scoring with 120 points in 56 games for the Ottawa 67's, Rossi was ranked the third-best center prospect in North America ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Still, the 18-year-old will almost certainly go in the top-10 of the draft and, depending where he lands, he could find himself competing for an NHL roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.