Marco Rossi: Secures fifth spot in prospect rankings

Rossi was deemed the No. 5 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.

Despite leading the OHL in scoring with 120 points in 56 games for the Ottawa 67's, Rossi was named the third-best center for the upcoming draft class. Still, the 18-year-old will almost certainly go in the top-10 of the draft and, depending on where he lands, could find himself competing for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.