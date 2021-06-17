Hogberg inked a four-year contract with Linkoping HC (Sweden) on Thursday.

Hogberg first joined Linkoping back in 2010-11 as part of their youth academy, eventually breaking into the senior team for the first time in 2012-13. Given the length of his contract, it seems unlikely the 26-year-old netminder will return to the NHL at any point, which would seem him eventually retire having appeared in 42 games for the Senators over three years in which he posted a 9-17-9 record, .894 save percentage and 3.39 GAA.