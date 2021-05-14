Per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Hogberg won't be qualified by the Senators, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Hogberg hasn't been great in limited action this season, going 4-7-0 while posting a sub-par 3.74 GAA and .876 save percentage in 14 appearances. Matt Murray is locked in as Ottawa's No. 1 netminder, and Filip Gustavsson will likely take over as the Senators' No. 2 option next season, making Hogberg expendable. Nonetheless, Hogberg should still be able to secure a two-way deal with an NHL club for the 2021-22 campaign.