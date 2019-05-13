Hogstrom signed a contract with Djurgardens IF (Sweden) on Friday.

Hogstrom signed with the Flames heading into the 2018-19 campaign, but an injury saw him play in just 12 games for AHL Stockton. It seems this brief stint will bring the 30-year-old's NHL aspirations to an end, as he heads back to Djurgardens where he played from 2014-18.