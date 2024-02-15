Kallionkieli was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Kallionkieli hasn't been able to even reach the AHL level since signing a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas in July of 2019. The 2019 fifth-round pick has spent most of the 2023-24 campaign in Poland with STS Sanok, picking up four goals and 10 points through 16 contests. He'll likely remain overseas for the duration of his playing career.