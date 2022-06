Karlberg was not extended a contract by the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Karlberg will now be eligible for free agency. The 22-year-old winger posted 21 goals and 25 assists in 40 games with Borlange HF of the Hockeyettan, the Swedish third division. The third-round pick from 2018 will likely need to prove himself more at a higher level to draw NHL interest.