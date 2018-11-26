Mark Dekanich: Announces retirement
Dekanich will hang up his skates, he announced on social media.
Dekanich -- who was drafted by the Predators in the fifth round of the 2006 NHL Draft -- spent the last three years playing primarily in the ECHL. The Colgate University product saw action in just one NHL game for Nashville back in 2010-11, in which he posted a .880 save percentage and 3.60 GAA.
