Dekanich will hang up his skates, he announced on social media.

Dekanich -- who was drafted by the Predators in the fifth round of the 2006 NHL Draft -- spent the last three years playing primarily in the ECHL. The Colgate University product saw action in just one NHL game for Nashville back in 2010-11, in which he posted a .880 save percentage and 3.60 GAA.

