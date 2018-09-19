Mark Fayne: Released from tryout
The Bruins released Fayne from his professional tryout agreement Wednesday.
The Bruins are pretty well set at defense, so Fayne was never a serious contender for a spot on their Opening Night roster. The 31-year-old American may opt to head overseas to continue his professional career if he doesn't draw interest from another NHL club ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
