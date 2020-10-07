Jankowski didn't receive a qualifying offer from Calgary, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Jankowski's 26 years old and only picked up seven points in 56 games last campaign, so the Flames likely feel as though they can simply replace him on the fourth line with a younger, cheaper option and get equal, if not better production. The 6-foot-4 forward should be able to land a deal as a rotational player with a new club for the 2020-21 campaign, but he won't be relevant from a fantasy standpoint.