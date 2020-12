Letestu announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old played 567 games and generated 93 goals, 117 assists and 90 PIM. In his announcement, he quipped that he "got a lot of time out of being a short, slow guy in a fast man's league." Letestu spent time with Pittsburgh, Columbus, Edmonton and, most recently, Winnipeg.