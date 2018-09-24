Letestu was cut by the Panthers on Monday.

Letestu apparently didn't show the organization enough during his PTO to warrant a permanent deal with the club. Considering the center was a somewhat coveted trade asset at last year's deadline -- it's surprising to see him struggling to find a club this season. What's next for the Alberta native remains to be seen, but he may need to head overseas if he wants to keep playing.

