Mark Letestu: Released from tryout
Letestu was cut by the Panthers on Monday.
Letestu apparently didn't show the organization enough during his PTO to warrant a permanent deal with the club. Considering the center was a somewhat coveted trade asset at last year's deadline -- it's surprising to see him struggling to find a club this season. What's next for the Alberta native remains to be seen, but he may need to head overseas if he wants to keep playing.
More News
-
Panthers' Mark Letestu: Gets tryout with Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Blanked in postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Tickles twine in Columbus reunion•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Joining new club Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Dealing with visa issues•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Packaged to Columbus•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...