Mancari will join OHL club Niagara as an assistant coach, ending his playing career.

Mancari came up through the OHL ranks with the Ottawa 67's, so it's not surprising to see him return to the league for his first coaching job. The blueliner spent the previous four seasons playing in Germany, but was limited to a mere 10 games last year. Selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Draft, Mancari logged 42 games for Buffalo and Vancouver, in which he notched three goals and 10 helpers.