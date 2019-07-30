Mark Mancari: Accepts coaching gig
Mancari will join OHL club Niagara as an assistant coach, ending his playing career.
Mancari came up through the OHL ranks with the Ottawa 67's, so it's not surprising to see him return to the league for his first coaching job. The blueliner spent the previous four seasons playing in Germany, but was limited to a mere 10 games last year. Selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Draft, Mancari logged 42 games for Buffalo and Vancouver, in which he notched three goals and 10 helpers.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times