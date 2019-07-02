McNeill inked a contract with Austrian team EHC Linz on Tuesday.

McNeill hasn't played in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he logged one outing for the Stars. A career AHL player, the 26-year-old will give European hockey a shot in order to extend his professional career. This probably marks the end of the British Columbia native's chances of securing a permanent spot in the NHL.

