Shoemaker will re-enter the NHL Draft after not signing a contract with San Jose, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This time last year, Shoemaker received a bonafide offer from the Sharks in order to retain his rights, but a disappointing campaign with OHL Guelph (10 points in 66 games) saw the club reverse course. If the 20-year-old does get re-drafted, he will likely need to spend a couple seasons in the minors before getting a shot at a NHL roster.