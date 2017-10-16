Mark Streit: Contract terminated

Streit reached an agreement to terminate his contract with Montreal on Monday.

The Swiss blueliner suited up in two games for the Habs this season before being waived. Streit, however, didn't report to AHL Laval, instead preferring to ply his trade elsewhere. It's unclear whether another organization has any interest in bringing in the 39-year-old, though if Streit's unable to find an NHL home, he could decide to represent Switzerland in the 2018 Winter Olympics.